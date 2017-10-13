Concord University to Hold Annual Wellness Fair

Concord University will hold its annual Wellness Fair on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ballroom located on the 3rd floor of the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center on the Athens campus. This event is free and open to the public.

The Wellness Fair, sponsored by the CU Wellness Committee, will feature a variety of activities including; 10 minute mini classes in CrossFit, yoga, martial arts, and Zumba, vendors, flu shots, and giveaways.

Groups that will be in attendance include: Core Organ Donations, Bland County Medical Center, CU Against Tobacco, Death by CrossFit, CU Food Pantry, Mercer Rape Crisis Center, CU Intramurals and Fitness and several other groups. Giveaways of a FitBit Charge 2 and a $50 Amazon Gift card will also take place during the event.

The Mercer County Health Department will be on hand to provide flu shots. Those wanting to receive their flu shot will need to provide proof of insurance or $25. If there is anyone who would like a flu shot but is uninsured or cannot afford one, the Mercer County Health Department can offer them for free.

For more information about this event please contact Jill Nolan at jnolan@concord.edu or (304) 384-6327.