Take to The Rails To View the Fall Colors

Tourists from around the country flock to train depots throughout the the mountain state for a trip to higher elevations to see the stunning fall colors.

Rachel Saunders, Virginia tourist, "My daughter had done this and she told me about the beautiful colors, and i wanted to see the mountains and leaves."

Rachel Saunders- who's from Virginia- says this is her first time to West Virginia.

She's with her family - taking a train ride on the Mountain Explorer.

She came at the perfect time - because fall colors are now at their peak.

Chase Gunnoe, Mountain Rail Marketing and Business Manager, " People are really impressed with just how rural an area it is. We're really off the beaten path. with these rail lines, historic lines that were used to haul coal and timber, that have been rebuilt to haul tourists."

Chase Gunnoe is a Manager at Mountain Rails Adventures.

He says these trains have been hauling tourist for the past 20 years to places you can only access by rail.

AD Standup - "It's colors like these that draw thousands to the mountain state each state."

For Saunders-- this ride has a deeper meaning than just the beautiful scenery.

"I've never been here before but I've heard him talk about it."

Heard her father talk about living here in West Virginia back in the early 1900s..

She says he used to work in the logging industry.

Rachel Saunders, Virginia Tourist, "My father when he was a young man worked on Cheet Mountain in the logging business. And his uncle worked there and he got him the job. And he worked there for a few years."

Now years later... it's become a family adventure.

If you want to ride through some of the scenic areas, you can go to their website Mtn-Rail.com or call 877-686-7245