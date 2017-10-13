Two men face drug charges in Greenbrier County

Two men have been arrested by the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force on drug charges.

Richard Church Jr. and Austin Whitt are charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and methamphetmine. The two were arrested after a lengthy investigation by the task force.

Both were arraigned in Greenbrier Magistrate Court, and were unable to make bond.

More charges are expected for Church, and more arrests are coming.

The West Virginia State Police and the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.