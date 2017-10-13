Family of Quadruple Murder Victims Seek Answers in Tragedy

PEDRO, OHIO (WOWK)--Charles Taylor, of Ironton, says he lost his sister, brother-in-law, niece and great nephew Wednesday night.

He says his family's pain, shock and loss is made even more intense by the fact that the suspect - Aaron Lawson - is a member of the family.

"It's unreal, I mean, we had no clue - even the utmost - what even sparked him to do this. Because he's family too. He's my nephew - it's like family killing family", remarked Taylor.

Taylor described 23-year-old Lawson as "strange", but says the family never saw any violent tendencies or anger in the young man.

More than 100 officers from three states have joined the hunt for Lawson, using everything from 4-wheelers to armored cars and air support to track him down. Taylor says his family cannot feel safe until Lawson is captured.

"Our family is kind of on the...high alert. Because he said he was going to take as many family members as he could, he told that to his stepbrother", Taylor said.

Taylor and his family fear that with four murder counts to his name already, Lawson has nothing to lose by following through on his almost-unthinkable threat.

"I mean, c'mon, he killed 4 people, a few more people isn't going to hurt him none. And our family, you know, are on high alert because he's capable of anything. If you shoot a child, you're capable of shooting anybody", he said.

While law enforcement combs the woods for Lawson, Taylor says all his family can do is stay together and wait for answers in this shocking tragedy.

"I mean you take and you shoot a little kid, and you shoot all the family members and you're relation to them - what kind of person would do that? We're just wanting answers, because, you know, he's family too.", remarked Taylor.