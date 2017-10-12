Fayetteville Heads to Hico For the Battle For the Bridge

It's a Fayette County Rivalry featuring two schools that are only separated by 9 miles, but the towns are divided by the New River Gorge Bridge. Every year, the two Class A school meet on one side or the other for the "Battle for the Bridge." This year the Fayetteville Pirates (5-1) will head up to Hico to meet the undefeated Midland Trail Patriots (7-0). When it comes to a rivalry like this one, home field advantage is always a plus.

"It's a great atmosphere," says Midland Trail Head Coach Frank Isaacs. "We brought back the pride, and the people from Ansted, Hico, Look Out, Clifftop, Danese, they are coming out in droves to support their Patriots and it's really cool to see."

The Patriots have been lead by senior running back Thomas Ferris, who already has over 1,000 yards on the season. Their offensive line has been blocking for him and protecting Quarterback Austin Isaacs, who threw for 5 touchdowns last week. For the Pirates, we can't forget about Jordan Dempsey. He has carried the ball for more than 700 yards and he averages almost three touchdowns per game. With strong offenses like that, this game is going to come down to which defense shows up on Friday night.

"Our defense has really got to step up," Dempsey said. "Two weeks ago at PikeView, our defense wasn't at it's best... We worked really hard on our defense this week in practice, so I think that'll really help us out, we've just got to step up on defense and make some plays."

Dempsey also said traveling to Hico will be a challenge. He said they'll have to match the Patriots' intensity if they want to pick up win number six.

Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Patriot Stadium. It's Homecoming Night for Midland Trail High School.