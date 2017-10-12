Fayetteville Heads to Hico For the Battle For the Bridge

It's a Fayette County Rivalry featuring two schools that are only separated by 9 miles, but the towns are divided by the New River Gorge Bridge. Every year, the two Class A school meet on one side or the other for the "Battle for the Bridge." This year the Fayetteville Pirates (5-1) will head up to Hico to meet the undefeated Midland Trail Patriots (7-0).
Many parents feel concerned about their kids playing football, but for the Kennedy family, the game changed their lives. Brian Kennedy was born without his right arm, but that's never stopped him from chasing his dreams.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
On Saturday, Greenbrier Resort Owner Jim Justice announced the newest Member of the Greenbrier Team. PGA Tour Professional Phil Mickelson is coming off a 2016 Ryder Cup Victory and is ready to lend a hand to White Sulphur Springs.
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
