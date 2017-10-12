Concord Hosts Annual Homecoming Parade

Concord University has an exciting weekend ahead of them with homecoming right around the corner. They kicked off their festivities on Thursday, October 12th, with their annual parade. People lined the streets and watched as the parade passed by. Of course for the kids, their favorite part was collecting candy

Some high school students even came out like Keegan Martin. He said his favorite part was supporting his friends as they marched by.

"Some of my friends are in the parade for JROTC and the band so go Pikeview High School," said Martin.

Others enjoyed spending the night with their family, like Kaitlyn Ries. She said she really enjoyed watching all of the different displays.

"I just like to see the variety of people like the bands and all the clubs and stuff," said Ries.

Of course all of the candidates for homecoming king and queen passed by throwing candy and waving to the crowd

Concord football will take on West Virginia State for their homecoming game Saturday, October 14th. Kickoff is set for 1 P.M.