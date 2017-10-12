Minden Residents Fired Up Over Toxic Chemicals

People living in the Fayette County community of Minden are fired up over toxic chemicals and a sewer project that the City of Oak Hill has started.



Thursday, Oct. 12 the Environmental Protection Agency announced samples taken from two homes contained polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. According to the CDC, PCB's can cause cancer.

59News spoke with people in Minden about the toxic chemicals and they say they're concerned for their health.

They are also calling for the City of Oak Hill to hold off on a recently approved sewer project, fearing that construction could increase PCB levels and make matters worse.

"Don't throw this stuff around on us," Minden resident Darrell Thomas said. "When they start digging in that stuff its going to intensify 20 fold. Plus the fact the workers that are going to go in it, are you guys telling the workers the risk that are involved in this? I highly doubt it."

Thomas also said the abandoned Shafer Mine site could be the culprit for the toxic chemicals found.

Steve Hayslette is also a Minden resident. His parents moved to Minden back in 1964, both of them died from cancer.

"Employees down here digging in that stuff it, they are going to be stirring it up its a chance to further spread the contamination from what it already is and I think we need to put everything on hold until we figure out how to clean it up," Hayslette said.

In response to Thursday's announcement, the EPA is taking action by hosting two meetings for the public to voice their concerns.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 27 at the National Guard Armory in Glen Jean.

Another meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon and will also take place at the National Guard Armory in Glen Jean.