Two dead, one injured in I-77 accident involving DOH worker, Road Reopens

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 127, not far from Kenna.

Two people within the vehicle were pronounced deceased and one DOH worker has been transported with a "serious" head injury.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a DOH mower on I-77 near Kenna in Jackson County this morning.

The accident was reported near mile marker 127 around 10:30 A.M.

According to Department of Highways official, Carrie Jones, a passenger vehicle collided with a DOH mower and caught fire.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

All northbound lanes are shut down at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

