West Virginia legislators to consider 2 tax bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice is calling lawmakers back to the statehouse for a special session, and pushing them to re-write the state's tax code to exempt military retirees from paying personal income tax.

In a proclamation, Justice recalled the state Legislature starting at noon Monday to address two tax issues that lawmakers advanced but didn't enact earlier this year. The second would increase the credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for spending on historical rehabilitation.

Mike Hall, the governor's chief of staff, says the administration also is working on legislation to address Department of Transportation hiring policies that may be presented next week.

After voters last week approved $1.6 billion in state bonding for road and bridge projects, Justice said they want to streamline state hiring policies to fill vacancies.

