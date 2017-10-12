Organization Joins Socktober To Help Those In Need

The most needed article of clothing in homeless shelters is also the least donated. That piece of clothing is socks.

Quota International in Beckley is taking part in the nationwide movement called Socktober. They are asking people to donate new socks to any of their drop off locations which include City Slickers, the Dish, Shady Spring Middle School, and New River Health Pharmacy in Fayetteville.

"It's very rewarding. The club does a lot of projects throughout the year. All we do is community service projects. Anything we do to help anybody is a way that we feel that only helps people, but us too." President of Quota International, Pam Vance, said.

The event ends October 31st. You can find the Quota International in Beckley on Facebook for more information https://www.facebook.com/Quota-International-of-Beckley-Inc-133324376684803/

10/12/17