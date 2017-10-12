Deputies investigating burglary at Pocahontas County Summer Camp

A summer camp that sits on the Greenbrier River on Trump Run in Pocahontas County was broken into on Sunday. The Pocahontas County Sheriffs Department received a call about a burglary in the area on and responded to the scene.

There are two suspects that police are looking for that you can see in the surveillance video. There were cameras on the property that provided surveillance video showing they took trash bags of stuff off the property.



"Its a locked gate so they'd have to walk probably three quarters of a mile down to where the camp is from the main road, so they may have only been able to take what they could carry," Eugene Simmons, Pocahontas County Prosecutor, said.



The suspects have not yet been arrested.