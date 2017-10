Bright reds, oranges, and yellows; that is what you will see if you make your way to the great outdoors this weekend.

With summer in the rear view mirror, fall foliage will be at it's peak this weekend, October 13-15. While some trees at the highest elevation have already lost their leaves, many mid range and lower elevation trees will have a massive amount of color on display.

For a complete list of the best views to catch this weekend you can visit http://gotowv.com/fall