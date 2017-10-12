Pocahontas County Barn Promotes Tobacco Prevention

A relic of the past is got a new coat of paint to help future generations. Community Connections, the CDC, and Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America are dedicating red Tobacco Prevention Barns to people who made the decision to quit smoking.



The 14th barn was dedicated to Mark Arsenault, who suffered from colorectal cancer as a result of smoking. Arsenault was shocked when he first found out he had cancer that was linked to his tobacco use.



"When I first found out I was surprised, I knew it was possible but I didn't figure it was going to happen to me. There were maybe a dozen other things it could've been but it turned out to be cancer," Arsenault said.

Many of these barns are being painted in West Virginia because of the number of smokers in the state.



"They lose lots of people everyday to tobacco and many many on an annual basis and their rate of adults using tobacco is nearly double what the national average is," Arthur Dean, Chairman and CEO of CADCA, said.

According to the West Virginia Division of Tobacco Prevention the state's adult smoking rate is nearly 30 percent compared to the national rate of 17 percent. Because tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death, Greg Puckett, Executive Director of Community Connections, hopes to encourage people to kick the habit.



"We just want to make sure people know that they can get healthy, they can get out there they can get the resources they need, and hopefully by doing that they'll be able to not only save their life but advocate for the lives of others," Puckett said.

