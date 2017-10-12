Cranberry Prosperity Elementary Now An Apple Distinguished School

Innovation and thinking outside of the box, that's what one Raleigh County School is being recognized for.



Cranberry Prosperity Elementary School found out Tuesday, October 10th, they are one of the first two Apple distinguished schools in the state. This means they're one of 400 in the world. Being an Apple distinguished school means teachers and students are using Apple technology as a tool to reach their educational goals. Technology integration specialist, Audrey Williams, says it's been an honor to help Cranberry Prosperity.

"Cranberry works so hard anything you give them they just embrace it and they collaborate and work together, they work with me and the academic coaches, I think we play a pretty big role, we bring new ideas in and the teachers just embrace it and grow from it," Technology Specialist for Raleigh County Schools, Audrey Williams, said.

Cranberry Prosperity Elementary used to be in the bottom of the list in the state when it came to standardized testing. After a year of integrating iPads into their curriculum, they came up to the top.