Suspects wanted in theft from Kohl's in Beckley

Beckley Police are asking for help from the community to track down two men who stole items from the Kohl's location in Beckley. According to investigators the suspects took a substantial number of items from the store on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

They drove away from the scene in a four-door passenger car and led police on a chase until they were able to lose the pursuers in the Mount Hope area. The make and model of the car was not available.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the men to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.