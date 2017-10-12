Valley College Announces 5-Year Grant of Accreditation with ACCSC

Valley College is pleased to announce that it has received a 5-year grant of initial accreditation from ACCSC, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. The management and staff of the college worked diligently for over one year to prepare for the accreditation visits. After highly successful visits by ACCSC to each campus in late June and early July, the school received official notice on Friday, October 6, 2017 that the commission had voted to grant Valley College initial accreditation effective immediately.

ACCSC's mission is to serve as a reliable authority on educational quality and to promote enhanced opportunities for students by establishing, sustaining and enforcing valid standards and practices which contribute to the development of a highly trained and competitive workforce through quality, career-oriented education. The two primary objectives of its mission are:

To assure students and the general public of the quality of educational training providing by ACCSC-accredited institutions and their programs, and

To assist institutions in continuously improving themselves and the training they provide students.

Students who graduate from Valley College can be assured that they are earning their credential from a school that has undergone a rigorous accreditation process and has dedicated itself to meeting or exceeding the quality standards of that accreditation and demonstrates a commitment to student education.

Valley College came under new ownership in August 2011. With new leadership and direction, the college has seen an increase in enrollment, the addition of new programs, and campus renovations for all of its locations. "Valley College has experienced steady growth in the past 6 years under our new ownership, including 400% growth in our student body and 200% growth in employees," stated Valley College President, Tony Palmieri.

Beth Gardner, Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs notes that, "It is very rewarding to see our graduates working in our local communities. We realize the impact that we have made in the lives of so many students who were looking to make positive changes and find themselves in a better career. As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary and our new accreditation, we celebrate those positive life changes as well!"