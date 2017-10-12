WVDEP Approves Covered Electronic Device Recycling Grants

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has approved 11 applicants to receive a total of $96,903.25 in grant funding to recycle covered electronic devices (CED).

Established in 2008, the CED Program requires that manufacturers register their brands with the state. The fees collected from the program allows counties and municipalities to apply for CED grants to conduct electronic collection events and support ongoing collection programs.

The goals of the program are to establish a registration process for manufacturers of covered electronic devices, to determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products, and to award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream.

Grants will be awarded to:

Barbour County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00 - To fund hauling fees, plastic wrap and labor for the ongoing county-wide CED collection program.

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $5,850.00 - To fund labor and packaging materials for the ongoing county-wide CED collection program.

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority: $10,000.00 - To fund a shed addition for the ongoing county-wide CED collection program.

Kanawha County Commission: $14,750.00 - To fund CED recycling/transportation fees, billboards and ads for the county-wide CED collection events.

Liincoln County Solid Waste Authority: $7,863.25 - To fund handling/processing of electronic waste, flyers, billboards and local newspaper ads for a county-wide collection event.

Ohio County Solid Waste Authority: $8,000.00 - To fund an E-Cycling vendor and advertising for a county-wide CED collection event.

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority: $10,000.00 - To fund recycling/transportation fees for the ongoing county-wide CED collection program.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority: $8,500.00 - To fund contractor/transportation fees for the ongoing county-wide CED collection program.

Preston County Commission: $9,170.00 - To fund an E-Cycling vendor, printing of flyers, advertising and labor for a county-wide CED collection event.

Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority: $7.950.00 - To fund an E-Cycling vendor, advertising, educational materials and legal ads for a county-wide CED collection event.

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority: $5,320.00 - To fund recycling fees and personnel for the ongoing county-wide CED collection program.

