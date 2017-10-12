WVDEP Approves Covered Electronic Device Recycling Grants

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has approved 11 applicants to receive a total of $96,903.25 in grant funding to recycle covered electronic devices (CED).
Established in 2008, the CED Program requires that manufacturers register their brands with the state. The fees collected from the program allows counties and municipalities to apply for CED grants to conduct electronic collection events and support ongoing collection programs.
The goals of the program are to establish a registration process for manufacturers of covered electronic devices, to determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products, and to award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream.
Grants will be awarded to:
