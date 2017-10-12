West Virginia AG schedules church meeting in drug fight

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has organized another regional meeting in a faith-based initiative to involve more churches in dealing with drug abuse.



Morrisey says the session is set for Thursday at Independent Bible Church in Martinsburg.



Earlier meetings were held in Fairmont and Parkersburg.



West Virginia has the nation's highest drug overdose death rate, with 41.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2015. State health officials say overdose deaths rose nearly 18 percent last year, killing 864 people.



The goal is to provide churches with information about addiction treatment and services, especially in areas where they are lacking, and connect them with police, first responders and treatment groups.

