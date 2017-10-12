UPDATE: Quadruple murder suspect has no bond set after hearing

UPDATE (9:00 PM 10/16/17):

IRONTON, OH - The man accused of murdering four people in Lawrence County, Ohio made a court appearance on Monday, October 16.

Arron Lawson was in Ironton Municipal Court for a no bond hearing. Lawson's Defense Attorney, Warren Morford, waived the bond hearing as a defense strategy.

The case is going to a grand jury, and Lawson could be indicted on Wednesday when the grand jury meets.

Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson agreed with the waiver as did Municipal Court Judge Clark Collins.

Lawson remains in the Lawrence County Jail with no bond.

Judge Collins set a court date for this Thursday at 9 AM. That hearing will not happen if Lawson is indicted by the grand jury.

_____________________________________________

UPDATE: October 14, 2017

Arron Lawson was arraigned Saturday morning (10/14) in Lawrence County, Ohio.

He was formally charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney, Brigham Anderson says he is seeking the death penalty for Mr. Lawson.

Stick with 59 News for the latest information in this story.

PEDRO, OH (WOWK/WCMH) - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

According to the LCSO, the 8-year-old's body was put in a place that was hidden.

Deputies say they are searching for Arron Lawson, 23, who is wanted for three counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Murder. Lawson was spotted by a deputy near State Route 141 and Country Road 52 driving a truck at about 12:30 AM, Thursday, but after a short pursuit Lawson crashed the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. An extensive search was conducted for Lawson, but he was able to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The mother of Arron Lawson spoke exclusively with us earlier today. Martha Lawson sent us this statement:

"I want Arron found, so that all affected by this, can have some peace."

Deputies in Lawrence County were looking for Devin Holston, 8, after he went missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Holston lived at a home in the 15000 block of State Route 93 in Pedro where three adults were found shot to death at about 7 PM, Wednesday. A fourth victim was found at a home about a quarter of a mile away suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head. LCSO

The Twitter account for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine tweeted that the missing child advisory for Holston had been canceled.

A search of the woods near the scene was conducted and Devin was not found.

The LCSO, says that the bodies have been removed from the house.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE