One Local Organization Dedicated to Solving Crimes Receives Funding

It was a unanimous decision at the Beckley City Council meeting Monday, October 10th, to award Crime Stoppers West Virginia $20,000 a year. The organization has been a very important tool to the community when it comes to making arrests and solving crimes. Beckley City Councilman Tim Berry said this was an easy decision, as members of city council understand citizens have been very involved trying to keep their homes safe and lock up criminals.

"Crime Stoppers is a valuable asset for the police departments. It's also valuable for the citizens and it is supported heavily by the citizens," said Berry.

The $20,000 Crime Stoppers will receive each year will stay in Raleigh County. The organization is looking to add to their team by hiring an Executive Director. Crime Stoppers is also in the process of expanding throughout the Mountain State with the main office here in Raleigh County. Berry said the main office will still say in Raleigh County.

"It's just simply now we're branching out and expanding their services statewide. But each county will be responsible to raise their own funding," said Berry.

The organization hopes the success will continue as Crime Stoppers begins to grow throughout the state.