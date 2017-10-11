Local Miners Attend Annual Mine Conference

Hundreds of coal miners from the region are participating in the annual mining conference in Beaver.

It's called Training Resources Applied to Mining, also known as TRAM.

The three day conference is an opportunity for the mining community to learn more about new mining equipment and new methods of training.

The conference includes exhibits, guest speakers and also health screenings.

"We have various categories of training, emergency response training, mine rescue training and so it's so important to do this so that we keep up on the latest techniques the latest technology for those working in the mines, Patricia Silvey said. Silvey is the assistant deputy secretary for the Mine Safety and Health Administration.



The conference wraps up Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. with more educational workshops and presentations for miners. It's all happening at the national mine Health and Safety Academy in Beaver. The event is free and open to the public