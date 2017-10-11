Fayette County Launches Needle Exchange Program

The Fayette County Health Department is stepping up its fight against the drug epidemic in Southern West Virginia.

Health Officials have started The Harm Reduction and Recovery Program.

The new initiative features a variety of free services including STD testing, needle exchange, immunizations and naloxone training.

Teri Harlan with the Fayette County Health Department said the program aimed at combating overdoses, and reducing the spread of diseases.



"We are seeing an increase in hepatitis B and C and we could very likely see an increase in HIV, so we are trying to get in front of this,We are seeing the need and we feel like this is what what we need to do to respond to that need,' she said.

The program is offered every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. She added that the department is also looking for volunteers to assist with

with the program. For more information call (304) 574-1617.