Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase in - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase in Florida

Posted: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week.

The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tell an NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene.

Ollie had severe lacerations and stab wounds on his head and body, according to police.

He is now recovering with help from the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital and Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue, Inc.

The animal hospital tells News Channel 8 Ollie had surgeries Tuesday and will have another Wednesday.

Despite what he’s been through, they say his spirits are high and his tail is still wagging.

Grateful Paws is now looking for a loving foster home for him.

  • WARNING: GoFundMe account contains very graphic images.

GoFundMe account set up by Grateful Paws has raised more than $20,000 in just one day.

Police are asking anyone with information on who did this to call them at (954) 967-4411. You can also email them at hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.