Mercer County Students Take Home Dictionaries

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Princeton, WV -

Students in Mercer County are getting their chance to improve their vocabulary. Every third grader in Mercer County is getting a dictionary.This is part of an annual project to help improve education throughout the county.

Wednesday (10/11) Straley Elementary held a presentation explaining the project. Educators in the school system said this project is going to be a great way to see their students excel.

"We always tell the kids when you look up a word and find it's part of speech you own that word. So it really enriches our students opportunity to grow their own knowledge," Straley Elementary Principal Angela Bamon said.

The project is funded by local colleges, universities, and civic organizations. 

