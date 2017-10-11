TOOT Safety Tips

Carnegie Hall's Taste of Our Towns is just a few days away and officials are ready for thousands of people to have a fun and safe day enjoying local food. The Lewisburg Police Department will be directing traffic for the event.

With an event like this, they're asking drivers to stay on high alert for people walking the streets. With an event that's expected to draw huge crowds, parents are encouraged to keep track of their kids.



Lewisburg Police Department, fire and EMS, are on site during the event through its entirety.



"You know we would just ask people to be aware of their surroundings watch their kids, be extra careful crossing the streets," said Tim Stover, Chief of Police.



TOOT is on Saturday October 14th from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.