Matoaka Residents Water Cut Off

Water service in Matoaka was restored Wednesday October 11, 2017, after the city lost water on Tuesday.

Residents said they went 48 hours without the ability to do any of their daily activities like showering, brushing their teeth, or cooking.

People in the area said this is at least the fifth time this year they have had to go without water. One mother describes how difficult the past two days have been.

"I've had to wash my kids with wipes and can't cook, so I can't flush my commode, my house smells from my commode," Matoaka Resident Peggy Clark said.

59 News reached out to Matoaka town officials who said the water system is outdated, which caused the problem. They added they are looking into a permanent solution so this won't happen again.