Matoaka Residents Water Cut Off - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Matoaka Residents Water Cut Off

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
MATOAKA -

Water service in Matoaka was restored Wednesday October 11, 2017, after the city lost water on Tuesday.

Residents said they went 48 hours without the ability to do any of their daily activities like showering, brushing their teeth, or cooking.

People in the area said this is at least the fifth time this year they have had to go without water. One mother describes how difficult the past two days have been.

"I've had to wash my kids with wipes and can't cook, so I can't flush my commode, my house smells from my commode," Matoaka Resident Peggy Clark said.

59 News reached out to Matoaka town officials who said the water system is outdated, which caused the problem. They added they are looking into a permanent solution so this won't happen again.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.