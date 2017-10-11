Chili Night 2017: A Satisfying Success

Officials with the City of Beckley say nearly 4500 tickets were sold and more than 20,000 samples were given to hungry attendees at Chili Night 2017. No matter the exact numbers, event coordinators are beyond thrilled of this year's success.

"Chili night is a huge event for our committee and our community," said Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events. "We just appreciate everybody that was a part of it."

Best Ambulance won the People's Choice and served the most samples. As for the best spicy chili, The Raleigh and Sir Walter's took the title.