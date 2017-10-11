'Camp or Treat' Puts Twist on Trick Or Treating

Halloween is quickly approaching and this event puts a spin on your average trick or treating.

'Camp or Treat' will be held at the Lake Stephens, RV Park. It will be held on October 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. They have 100 RV spots available and hope to have each spot filled with people giving out candy. The event costs $1 a child. This year they've changed it up by adding vendors; hoping to make it more of a festival.

"Whether they're homemade, LuLaRoe leggings, or special made bags, we have many different things and of course if any vendor wants to come we're definitely open for any available." Director of Raleigh County Recreation Authority, Michelle Walker, said.

If you'd like to be a vendor at 'Camp or Treat' you can contact the Raleigh County Recreation Authority at http://lakestephenswv.com/. There's no charge to set up your tent, they just ask you bring candy to hand out to the kids.



