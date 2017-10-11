Teen Read Week Hits the Books in West Virginia

The week of October 9th, 2017, the Raleigh County Public Library is one of many libraries across the country participating in Teen Read Week.

Dating back to 1998, the Young Adult Library Services Association created this week-long celebration for teens and young adults to get more involved in the library system. Even though technology has changed, Teen Read Week reminds us that nothing beats a good book.

"Using a physical a book, having a book in your hands is a much better feeling than just reading off your screen or through Facebook," said Cari Burns, circulation clerk at Raleigh County Public Library.

In addition to featuring young-adult titles, the Raleigh County Public Library is waiving all late books and fees, as long as they are returned.