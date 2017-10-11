Wellness Program Giving Health Tips to Seniors

Earlier today, Beckley A-R-H Hospital had their monthly meeting on their "Well I'll Bee" Senior Wellness program at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Nearly 400 seniors filled the Hensley Room to learn more about being healthy at their age and being proactive in their neighborhood. Beckley A-R-H hopes these sessions filled with tips and fellowship will inspire them into action.

"The idea is inform them," said Ted Weigel of Beckley ARH "Well I'll Bee" Seniors Group. "But more importantly, get them out of the house. The more active you are, the longer you'll live."

Membership to the program includes these monthly luncheons, as well as newsletters and other informative programs. The cost is $15 per year.