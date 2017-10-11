Candidates Submitted for District 10 Senator



The hunt is on for a replacement Senator in District 10 after State Senator Ron Miller stepped down from his position. Candidates had to submit their names for the position by noon this past Monday.

Six candidates put their names in the hat and three were submitted to Governor Justice for him to choose from. The three candidates are Stephen Baldwin, Matt Detch, and Margaret Staggers.



Paul Detch, the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee said he was pleased with the people who submitted their names and it was hard to pick the three candidates.



"Those are the ones that are all very qualified and believe me it was a difficult decision, all of them in my opinion were a strong group of candidates," Detch said.



Governor Justice has five days to decide who will be the next District 10 senator.