Local College Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence

WVU Tech is bringing awareness to domestic violence. October is domestic violence awareness month. WVU Tech staff and students are doing what they can to bring light to this issue.

On October 14th, the school is hosting a 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.' The event gives men a small taste of what it's like to walk in high heels but also has a much deeper meaning.

"It makes me feel good just trying to make a difference in the community because we know that this does happen even though it's kind of a touchy subject. I just want a lot of people to be aware of what actually goes on so it means a lot to spread awareness," student at WVU Tech, Kylie Lang, said.

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will be a part of WVU Tech's 'Love Shouldn't Hurt' event that will be Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM at Carter Hall. There will be a variety of events and performances.