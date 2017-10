A local store is getting ready to close its doors for good in Raleigh County.

Sears at the Crossroads Mall will be closing Sunday, October 15. Right now, we're told the shelves are being cleared and customers can rack up on some deals, up to 75% off. After Sears closes its doors, it will be replaced by Rural King Supply.

This will be the store's fourth location in West Virginia.

It's still unclear on an exact date when Rural King will open at the Crossroads Mall.