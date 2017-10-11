WVU students participate in 4th Annual Tent City

West Virginia University students are celebrating homecoming by camping out on campus.



Students spent Tuesday morning setting up their tents for the fourth annual Tent City behind the Mountainlair.

The Mayor of Tent City, Chris Skinner, said there were 250 tents set up last year, with more than 500 students braving the elements several nights before the big homecoming football game.



"It really joins people together. It gives them an area to come together and really socially bond with each other and really meet some new people and become friends with them. So it's a good time for sure," Skinner said.



Skinner said several local business chipped in and donated food for the next several nights.