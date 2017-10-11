Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area.

Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel.

After approaching the vehicle, police found a bottle of vodka in the passenger seat.

Brumfield admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.

A field sobriety test concluded that his blood alcohol content was .252.

Brumfield was arrested and taken to Western Regional Jail where he has since been released.