Kroger says it may sell its 780 convenience stores - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Kroger says it may sell its 780 convenience stores

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores, such as KwikShop, Loaf ‘N Jug and Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company. A sale would leave Kroger with about 2,800 supermarkets.

Shares of the Cincinnati-based company soared nearly 6 percent to $21.71 in morning trading Wednesday.

Grocery store operators have been under pressure after Amazon.com Inc. bought Whole Foods this summer. Some expect that the online retail giant will shake up how people buy groceries. On Wednesday, Kroger said it would expand self-checkout registers from 20 supermarkets to 400 by next year.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.