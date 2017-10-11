Summit Players to hold costume sale

The Summit Players are cleaning out their closet and holding a costume sale after moving from their permanent location. They are selling their costumes to fit a smaller space and raise money for the group.

Pieces like tuxedos and vintage dresses will be sold for as little as $20. Sue Jackson, Costume Coordinator for the Summit Players, said there is something for every occasion. People can find something to wear to prom or something to complete their Halloween costumes.

"We got a lot of vintage dresses, we got some really nice beaded dresses, we got some nice hats. We have a few childrens clothing, but mostly adults," Jackson explained.

The sale begins on Saturday, October 21st, at 10 a.m. in the old Warlick Furniture building off of Scott Street in Bluefield, West Virginia. There will be a second sale on October 28th.