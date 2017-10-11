Possible social media threat at Wyoming East investigated by deputies

Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office are looking into an incident involving a student at Wyoming East High School. According to a release, investigators were made aware of a possible threat that happened on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

The student involved was located and interviewed. Deputies said no viable threats were found and no weapons were involved. They added that at no time were students in danger.

The student involved was released to their parents. Names are not being released because those involved are juveniles. The case is still under investigation.