Two arrested in unrelated arson cases from Mingo County

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office has been conducting investigations into fires that were intentionally set in Mingo County.

The first fire was set at the library annex of the former Burch High School. Kevin Edward Urban, 18, of Delbarton is charged with second-degree arson. A juvenile man is also being charged in connection with the fire. Urban was arrested on Oct. 5, 2017.

One day later, Oct. 6, Donovan Leon Lester, 25, of Baisden is charged with first-degree arson in an unrelated fire. He is accused of setting a blaze at his double-wide mobile home on Baisden Road. The fire happened on March 8. He is being held in the South Western Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.