USDA grants awarded to law enforcement in Mercer and Summers Counties

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Thousands of dollars in federal funding is coming to Summers and Mercer Counties.  The money is going to the Bluefield, WV Police Department and the Summers County Sheriff's Office.  It comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rural development grant program.

A $50,000 grant is going to Bluefield.  It is earmarked to buy six new vehicles.  Meanwhile, Summers County will receive $24,500.  That money will also be used to help buy new vehicles.  According to a news release, the ones currently used by the deputies have outlived their expected lifespan and need frequent repairs.

