Iaeger Police receives grant to upgrade equipment

Federal money is coming to McDowell County to help police in Iaeger. A $6,000 rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was awarded to the Iaeger Police Department. It will be used to buy bulletproof vests, armor and upgraded equipment for their cruisers.

"We are now able to purchase equipment to improve officer safety as well as equipment to better assist the general public," said Chief Chris Riffe.

The department will also use the money to buy printers, laptops and cameras to help officers and staff. The announcement of the grant was made on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.