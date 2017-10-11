Woman arrested on drug charges in White Sulphur Springs - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested on drug charges in White Sulphur Springs

Suspect: Haley Spence charged with dealing drugs in White Sulphur Springs Suspect: Haley Spence charged with dealing drugs in White Sulphur Springs

An investigation into drug trafficking in White Sulphur Springs led to the arrest of a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.  Haley Spence, 24, is charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver illegal narcotics.

Officers with the police department said they searched Spence's house on Sept. 26.  They found a large amount of drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution.  

"Our message to those involved in these illegal activities is it will not be tolerated," said the lead investigators Patrolman S. Morris.

The case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected to be made soon.  Haley Spence was arraigned and released on a $20,000 bond.

