Man accused of attacking hospital workers while on drugs arrested

WELCH, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A man accused of attacking hospital workers while on drugs is in jail, according to police.

Officers with the Welch Police Department arrested Chad Aaron Day, 29 from Welch, early Tuesday morning.

Police said Day was found laying in the middle of the road while passed out on drugs. Police allegedly found prescription pills in his socks.

Day was taken to Welch Community Hospital where police said he was fighting with hospital workers. The complaint said Day told a security guard he would meet them after work to "mess him up" and that he was calling nurses profanities, saying he was going to "knock them out." One nurse reported Day dug his nails into her skin, leaving behind scratches.

Day is charged with unlawful possession, public intoxication, assault on an officer, battery on a health care provider, assault, obstruction and disorderly contact. He's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.