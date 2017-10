A Summers County man is charged with several felonies after Hinton police find him with drugs and materials to make meth.

Joseph Ellison was arrested last night after police officers said they found him with drugs in small bags, including Dilaudid, crystal meth, and marijuana. After searching his residence, police also found materials to make meth.

Ellison is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and attempting to operate a clandestine laboratory.