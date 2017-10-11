Copy-Civil rights charges brought against 2 in Point Pleasant after teenager assaulted

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested two suspects for civil rights violations after a teenage boy was assaulted.

According to a release from the Point Pleasant Police Department, Delia Dawn Carr, 37, and Rocky Lee Nibert, 32, both of Point Pleasant, were arrested Friday, October 6th, 2017.

On Friday, police received a report from the teenager's mother that her son had been assaulted by adults while playing basketball near 27th Street in Point Pleasant.

The suspects allegedly used "racial words" towards the victim, and threatened his life while a handgun was pointed at him.

Police found probable cause to arrest Carr and Nibert in connection to the incident.

Carr is being charged with Felony Wanton Endangerment. Both Carr and Nibert are facing Felony Prohibition of an Individual's Civil Rights charges.

Both suspects are being held at Western Regional Jail without bond.