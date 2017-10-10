State Fire Marshal Promoting Safety During Fire Prevention Week

What would you do if you were trapped in a house fire? Fire officials across the state are urging you to have an answer to that crucial question as part of Fire Prevention Week.

In Southern West Virginia, firemen are going around to schools to teach the young ones to always plan ahead for those situations when every second counts. Lt. Rick Shagoury with the Princeton Fire Department said their goal is to get the message across to as many people as possible.

"We want if something did happen that at least one kid or one family to benefit from the message," said Shagoury.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is asking everyone to plan two ways out in case of emergency. State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree suggests to practice a fire drill twice a year. They're also teaching kids how to escape on their own in case adults can not help them.

With fall weather approaching, and the need to turn furnaces back on, Shagoury said the risk of a fire will increase.

"We want people to have their stuff checked. Having your furnaces checked, have the gas companies come and check them. Do whatever they have to do to have their equipment maintenanced before they try to start it," said Shagoury.

Firemen encourage everyone to keep these tips in mind at all times, as you never know when disaster may strike.

Fire Prevention Week lasts until Saturday, October 14th, 2017.