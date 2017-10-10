Princeton Nursing Home Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $80,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A former nursing home employee who embezzled over $80,000 pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Tuesday, October 10. Prosecutors said Veneford Blankenship stole money from a nursing home in Princeton by stealing checks and forging signatures.

Blankenship worked as the Business Office Supervisor, where she oversaw the financial operations at the nursing home. Prosecutors said she admitted that in June 2015, she began secretly diverting residents’ payment checks. Instead of depositing these checks into the operations account, she reportedly deposited the checks into another bank account for the nursing home. Prosecutors said she then wrote checks to herself from the other account, forging the signatures of the two individuals with signature authority.

Blankenship faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on January 23, 2018. As part of her plea agreement, Blankenship agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $82,926.15.