Mount Hope man arrested for drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop over the weekend led to a narcotics arrest in Fayette County. On Saturday, October 7, deputies stopped a vehicle just outside of Oak Hill at the Route 19 and Route 612 intersection. The driver, Jared Hall, 27, of Mount Hope, was arrested after a sobriety test and vehicle search.

Deputies and a K9 conducted a narcotics scan of the car, and after drugs were detected, they searched the vehicle. Investigators said they found marijuana that was packaged for sale, along with scales. They said a one pound block of marijuana was also found in the trunk.

Hall was arrested for the felony charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Driving Under the Influence-Drugs and Driving Revoked Due to DUI. Hall has posted a $10,000.00 bond since his arrest.