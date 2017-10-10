Water settlement letters going out in the mail, website to go live Wednesday

Many people will be watching the mail a little closer this week. Starting Wednesday letters will be sent out with details about submitting a claim in the historic 2014 water crisis.

"in a few days people should be finding the forms they need to fill out to make their claims for businesses and residences."

In 2014 MCHM contaminated water in the Elk River leaving thousands of West Virginians without safe drinking water. This week those individuals will be able to file a claim. Thousands will get a letter in the mail but they can also get the information online. Attorney Kevin Thompson said the type of claim you file will depend on your situation.

People will have until February 18, 2018 to file. Money will not be distributed until after that time.

There is a public meeting set for 6:30 Saturday evening at the Charleston Civic Center Little Theater where individuals will be available to answer any questions you may have about your claims.

The website to find out more information and to file online or download forms is http://wvwaterlitigation.com/ Remember the site will not be live until October 11.