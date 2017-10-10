Hotel/Motel tax controversy comes to halt...for now

In a meeting on October 10th, the Mercer County Commission voted to continue using revenue from the Hotel/Motel Tax for the two libraries and the Mercer County Airport. This topic has been debated for months and has divided even the county commissioners.

The county commission currently uses part of the revenue from the Hotel/Motel Tax to fund libraries and the airport. Those with the Mercer County Conventions and Visitors Bureau, including Director, Jamie Null, believed this money should be used for initiatives that will boost tourism within the county.

"We want our county commission to realize that tourism could bring a lot of economic gains and so we just want better investments in that money," Null said.

The Mercer County CVB receives 50% of the revenue from the Hotel/Motel Tax. The county commission receives the other half. Bill Archer, Mercer County Commissioner, said any money the commission receives is vital in this financial climate and they must be frugal in their approach to spending.

"Our position of it's a really challenging time right now for finances and I hope they can understand. We are definitely trying to live between our means as a county and represent the people of Mercer County," Archer explained.

After a heated discussion between the commissioners and community members in attendance, the commission ultimately voted to continue allocating the funds to the libraries and the airport. Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner, assured this was not the end of this debate. Puckett said the commission and the community will have to work together in the future to come up with the best use of these funds.

"If we don't take it out of the hotel/motel funds, then it'll go back to general revenue which would take it away from other things which would be harmed in that process. So again, we're going to have to figure that out," Puckett said.

The Mercer County Commission will revisit this issue when it is time to begin drafting the new budget.